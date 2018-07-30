Shatrughan Sinha’s bodyguard fires a shotgun accidentally!

Shatrughan Sinha has forever been known by his nickname Shotgun Sinha. But he may not have known that his nickname would literally become part of a story as his bodyguard would fire a shot accidentally. And that is what happened when his bodyguard accidentally fired a shot. Fortunately, no one got hurt.

The incident occurred last evening at the 72- year-old actor-turned-politician's residence at Juhu in Mumbai's western suburbs, when the constable, deployed for his security, was handling the weapon.

"No one was hurt in the accidental discharge of the bullet," said an official post the incident. While the constable has been reprimanded, no word was out whether any action would be taken against him. He was deployed outside Shatrugan's bungalow Ramayan where he resides on the eighth floor along with his family.

Shatrughan Sinha has been active in Politics since 1989, and has been serving as the Lok Sabha MP from Patna Sahib constituency in Bihar. Sinha has also served as a Union Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led erstwhile NDA government.