Shatrughan Sinha’s eight-storey residential building partly demolished by BMC

Another celebrity faced civic heat on Monday for illegal construction. Shatrughan Sinha’s eight-storey residential building named ‘Ramayan’ recently face the wrath of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). According to a report in PTI, some illegal extensions that were constructed at the actor-turned-politician’s residential building were demolished on Monday. The actor was served a few notices as well, a civic official stated.

A BMC official said, “Though Sinha replied to our notices, we still found lapses and extensions violating the construction norms. Therefore, we served him another notice last week and demolished the illegal constructions yesterday.” A former actor, Sinha lives in Ramayan, with his family, including actor-daughter Sonakshi. He said there were minor alterations in his house and that he supported the civic staff in removing them.

Civic officials said they found two toilets and a pantry in the refuge area; a toilet on the terrace; and an office and a puja room in the building stilt to be illegal. Except the puja room, all the other illegal structures were removed. They have asked Sinha to shift the temple and remove the puja room. A police case will soon be filed against Sinha for violating rules and the cost of the demolition will be recovered from him.

Actors like Irrfan and Kapil Sharma have also faced the BMC's wrath for carrying out illegal construction in their apartments. The civic body had earlier demolished an illegal canteen in Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies in October 2017 and parking ramp of the actor’s vanity van outside Mannat in February 2015.