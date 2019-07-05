Antara Kashyap July 05 2019, 6.34 pm July 05 2019, 6.34 pm

Makers of Khandaani Shafakhana, a new comedy featuring Sonakshi Sinha and Badshah, have released a new song. Sheher Ki Ladki is the remake of the iconic 90s song of the same name, featuring Suniel Shetty and Raveena Tandon. Unlike the other remakes, this one comes with a surprise, it features the original duo in a cameo! The song starts with Badshah and the lovely Diana Penty celebrating Badshah's 100th music video. Suniel Shetty and Raveena Tandon look dapper in black biker's outfits.

The song obviously is very different from its 90s counterpart in terms of cinematography, dance steps, music, and outfits. There is obviously a signature Badshah rap and a hook step. Diana Penty looks beautiful in blingy outfits. But the song catches momentum only when Suniel Shetty and Raveena Tandon appear by riding sports bikes to the club. The actors make us nostalgic as they break into the dance, and at the same time the vocalist changes from Badshah to Kumar Sanu. The song ends with the four of them dancing to the song.

Khandaani Shafakhana features Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah, Varun Sharma and Anu Kapoor in pivotal roles. It is about a girl inheriting her uncle's sex clinic. She then makes it a mission to make the clinic more accessible and people more open to the concept of sex. The trailer of the film is quite hilarious and it stands out as one of a kind family film on the topic of sex. Sonakshi Sinha is promising and Badshah is a little awkward but not cringe-worthy at all. Varun Sharma provides the much needed comic relief. The film is directed by Shilpi Dasgupta.