Shekhar Kapur reveals why he killed the little Tina in Mr India

Shekhar Kapur’s Mr India was one of the many reasons that made our childhood a little more special. Be it Anil Kapoor’s admirable act as an invisible man or Sridevi’s epic comic timing. Considered as Bollywood’s first ever sci-fi film, Mr India reached its 32nd anniversary on May 29. While the movie has aged gracefully, there’s something about it that still haunts filmmaker Shekhar Kapur. Remember the scene where a little Tina dies in one tragic bomb blast, leaving us sobbing? Yes, that.

An old blog penned by Shekhar Kapur has surfaced online and it states the filmmaker’s thought on the same. In his long note, Kapur revealed that he, till date, is questioned on as to why did he kill Tina’s character in Mr India. He wrote, “Good god. Can you imagine making a film and being responsible for the characters almost 20 years after you have made it? I cannot count the number of times that people have stopped me on the streets, and now asked me on twitter or on my blog “why did the little girl Tina have to die?”

Shekhar Kapur celebrating 32 years of Mr India:

What’s with this film !! It’s 32 years old today and refuses to age. #mrindia pic.twitter.com/TueEoDkfOw — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) May 29, 2019

He added, “There is always a thin line between farce and fantasy. I was having so much fun shooting the characters of Mr India, with such fine actors, that I thought the film would be turning into a farce. And films like Mr India cannot turn into a farce, they must be like a fantasy that makes you believe in what is happening, or there will be a rejection from the audience, especially from Children. There is a sense of emotional involvement and believability that rides through the film.”

While that particular scene is difficult to watch, Shekhar revealed that it was equally difficult to film it. All thanks to Tina, who couldn’t control her laughter while in her grave. He continued, “Little Tina could not help laughing all the time. It was so strange to see the beautiful little girl in a tiny coffin in the graveyard we were shooting the film in – just burst into peals of laughter every time someone lay a flower over her. So we decided to wait until she went to sleep. But of course, she would not comply. And with the light getting darker and the producer screaming on my back. I asked her mother what would put her to sleep. What do you give kids to put them to sleep? And yes, I confess, her mother and I gave her a tiny spoonful of that. And Tina went peacefully to sleep. And something strange happened.”

