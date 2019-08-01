Rushabh Dhruv August 01 2019, 11.36 pm August 01 2019, 11.36 pm

Thanks to a few filmmakers in Bollywood, fans get to witness stories which speak volumes and literally get you engrossed. Out of the very few, one such gem is veteran celebrity Shekhar Kapur who made his mark as a director in Bollywood with Masoom, Mr India and Bandit Queen. Later on, he moved to Hollywood and carved a niche for himself by making Elizabeth and Four Feathers. That being said, on Thursday (August 1), Shekhar Kapur took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and shared a trivia from the past which is indeed noteworthy.

In his latest tweet, the ace director expressed how a few 'famous' people from the fraternity wanted him to change the script of his cult classic, Masoom. In the same post, he further also mentioned how the same people felt he was naive and had no drama. FYI, released in 1983, Masoom was a story about how the news of a man's love child creates havoc in the life of a happy family. Naseeruddin Shah played the father, while Shabana Azmi essayed the role of his wife. After the release of the movie, it became a hit but at the same time was also claimed to be a rip-off version of Hollywood flick, Man Woman Child.

Have a look at Shekhar Kapur's below:

So many people that ‘Knew’ wanted me to change the script of this film. People that were famous, experienced and ‘knowledgeable’. Told me it had no drama, no villain. I was naive unknown unskilled untrained. But rebellious. Thank God for that ! pic.twitter.com/Gb6Co3eOo1 — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) August 1, 2019

Now, the moment Kapur tweeted the 'Masoom' update on Twitter, fans got divided in the comments section of the post. While a few lauded the star for giving Bollywood a masterpiece, many slammed him for not being creative and instead, being a copycat.

Have a look at a few comments below:

they knew it wasn't your script but a rip-off of Erich Segal "Man Woman and child". and it was their way of telling to you stop stealing somebody else's work; it was against their integrity to give a free pass to someone who felt no shame in stealing somebodys work. — a (@SInaayat) August 1, 2019

That is funny, when the story was adapted (or did you only got “inspired”?) from a best seller. Hard to take your word for that. pic.twitter.com/Fx4F6dtl78 — ג׳יקוב | |یعقوب | ജേക്കബ് | Jacob (@Jacobji01) August 1, 2019

Change the script? But, it was a copy of Man, Woman & Child. Isn't it? — Prashant Jain (@bigtimefoodie) August 1, 2019

You should have at least acknowledged that you got "inspired" from another movie. How can you claim it original when it was just an adoptation? Anyways, the lyrics are immemorial and acting will be remembered forever. — manjushaمنجوشا (@ManjushaBhagade) August 1, 2019

Man, Woman and Child is a 1983 American drama film directed by Dick Richards and written by Erich Segal and David Zelag Goodman. It is based on Erich Segal's book of the same name. Hope Shekhar is reminded of his source of rebellion pic.twitter.com/sgEtZLHjvD — Not That Jaspal Bhatti (@Bit_2_close) August 1, 2019