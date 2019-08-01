Thanks to a few filmmakers in Bollywood, fans get to witness stories which speak volumes and literally get you engrossed. Out of the very few, one such gem is veteran celebrity Shekhar Kapur who made his mark as a director in Bollywood with Masoom, Mr India and Bandit Queen. Later on, he moved to Hollywood and carved a niche for himself by making Elizabeth and Four Feathers. That being said, on Thursday (August 1), Shekhar Kapur took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and shared a trivia from the past which is indeed noteworthy.
In his latest tweet, the ace director expressed how a few 'famous' people from the fraternity wanted him to change the script of his cult classic, Masoom. In the same post, he further also mentioned how the same people felt he was naive and had no drama. FYI, released in 1983, Masoom was a story about how the news of a man's love child creates havoc in the life of a happy family. Naseeruddin Shah played the father, while Shabana Azmi essayed the role of his wife. After the release of the movie, it became a hit but at the same time was also claimed to be a rip-off version of Hollywood flick, Man Woman Child.
Have a look at Shekhar Kapur's below:
Now, the moment Kapur tweeted the 'Masoom' update on Twitter, fans got divided in the comments section of the post. While a few lauded the star for giving Bollywood a masterpiece, many slammed him for not being creative and instead, being a copycat.
Have a look at a few comments below:
Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest updates from the world of showbiz.Read More