Shershaah schedule wrap: Kiara Advani shares a post with 'rumoured boyfriend' Sidharth Malhotra

Rushabh Dhruv May 21 2019, 6.22 pm May 21 2019, 6.22 pm

Shershaah starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani went on floors at the beginning of May 2019. The film’s first schedule kick-started in Chandigarh amid not-so-tight security. Much to fan’s delight, right from the time the shooting of the film has begun, the star-cast has made it a point to keep fans updated by sharing some glimpses from the sets. On Tuesday, Kiara Advani took to her Instagram account and shared an update on the first schedule wrap of the film. But there's a twist to the tale...

An elated Kiara shared a picture on her IG with her co-star, Sidharth Malhotra where we can see the two engrossed in a conversation. Elaborating on the same, Kiara can be seen sitting next to Sidharth smiling and looking into a photo album. That being said, the interesting part was the text Kiara used with the photo, she wrote, “My rumoured boyfriend but legit friend it's been a pleasure working with you this shed! See you on the next one.” FYI, there has been rumour doing rounds from quite a time about Sidharth and Kiara seeing each other. However, nothing has been confirmed by either of the two. *wink wink* We are loving how Kiara has straight away taken a dig at the rumours with her super post.

Have a look at Advani's Insta story below:

Reportedly, Shershaah will be shot extensively for 70 days across Chandigarh, Palampur, Kashmir and Ladakh. On playing Vikram Batra’s role in the film, Sidharth Malhotra, in an interview with a news agency, said, “It is the toughest role of my life. I am preparing for it but it seems like I have to prepare more for it because it is not enough for the kind of character that I am playing.”

Helmed by South filmmaker Vishnu Varadhan, Shershaah is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, an officer of the Indian Army, who has been posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his contribution during the 1999 Kargil War between India and Pakistan.