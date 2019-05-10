Shershaah: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani enjoy a bike ride on the sets, watch video

Divya Ramnani May 10 2019, 11.26 am May 10 2019, 11.26 am

Shershaah starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani went on floors at the beginning of this week. The film’s first schedule kick-started in Chandigarh amid not-so-tight security. Much to fan’s delight, Shershaah’s star-cast is making it a point to keep them updated by sharing some of the other glimpses from the sets. Taking to his Instagram story, Malhotra shared a picture of him sitting on a vintage bike. In the image, a dashing Sidharth could be seen riding a Yamaha RX100 and from the looks of this picture, it appeared that the actor was prepping up to shoot for a scene. He captioned the picture, saying, “Ride for the day!”

Check out Sidharth Malhotra’s picture from Shershaah here:

View this post on Instagram Sidharth malhotra latest ig story #shershaah A post shared by sidmalhotra_national (@sidmalhotra_national_) on May 9, 2019 at 3:55am PDT

Further, Sidharth also shared a clip of him along with co-star Kiara Advani. The video had the Ek Villain actor riding that bike with Kiara seated at the back. While Sidharth was sporting a casual long-sleeved tee and track pants, Kiara looked chic in her plain white tee and grey denim. “Journey begins!” wrote the actor in his caption. It looks like the shooting for Shershaah has commenced with full swing!

Have a look at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s video here:

On Monday, pictures from the film’s set had gone viral on social media, wherein the entire cast and crew of Shershaah were all smiles at the film’s mahurat shot. Here are the pictures:

Reportedly, Shershaah will be shot extensively for 70 days across Chandigarh, Palampur, Kashmir and Ladakh. On playing Vikram Batra’s role in the film, Sidharth Malhotra, in an interview with a news agency, said, “It is the toughest role of my life. I am preparing for it but it seems like I have to prepare more for it because it is not enough for the kind of character that I am playing.”Helmed by South filmmaker Vishnu Varadhan, Shershaah is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, an officer of the Indian Army, who has been posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his contribution during the 1999 Kargil War between India and Pakistan.