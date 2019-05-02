Shershaah: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to team up for the Vikram Batra biopic

Divya Ramnani May 02 2019, 3.47 pm May 02 2019, 3.47 pm

It was only recently that Sidharth Malhotra wrapped up the shooting of Jabariya Jodi co-starring Parineeti Chopra but it looks like the hunk is no mood to take any break from his work life. The actor is currently undergoing intensive training for his upcoming Vikram Batra biopic, the title of which was disclosed on Thursday. Film’s producer Karan Johar took to his social media and revealed that the biopic has been named Shershaah. Directed by South filmmaker Vishnu Varadhan, Shershaah also stars Kiara Advani and is expected to go on floors in the month of May.

Reportedly, Shershaah is going to be shot extensively for 70 days across Chandigarh, Palampur, Kashmir and Ladakh. A source close to the production was quoted saying, “Sidharth along with cast was training on army drills and learnt the use of military weapons. This training is to get the body language and army etiquettes correct." Sidharth Malhotra, in an interview with a news agency earlier, said, “It is the toughest role of my life. I am preparing for it but it seems like I have to prepare more for it because it is not enough for the kind of character that I am playing.”

Check out the official announcement of Shershah here:

For those not in the know, the film is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, an officer of the Indian Army, who has been posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his contribution during the 1999 Kargil War between India and Pakistan in Kashmir.

Apart from this, Sidharth Malhotra will be also seen in Marjaavaan co-starring Tara Sutaria, Rakul Preet Singh and Ritesh Deshmukh. Kiara Advani, on the other hand, is gearing up for Kabir Singh opposite Shahid Kapoor and Laaxmi Bomb, which also stars Akshay Kumar.