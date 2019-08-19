Priyanka Kaul August 19 2019, 12.10 pm August 19 2019, 12.10 pm

If there’s one sport in India that has gripped everyone, it has to be the fever of cricket. And recently, it was actor Sidharth Malhotra who was seen indulging in some light-hearted match amidst the shooting breaks for his upcoming movie titled Shershaah. Even though his last movie, Jabariya Jodi, co-starring Parineeti Chopra, failed to impress the audience and critics alike, the Student of the Year has already moved passed it and has started work on his next project.

While the first schedule of the movie has already been wrapped and shit extensively in Chandigarh and Palampur, the second one will be completed in Leh, Ladakh, and Kargil. According to a source, it is going to be the war and action scenes of the movie, to be shot by the actor in over 40-days. But given the scenic beauty of the location, a break was much deserved. And the actor chooses to spend it by playing a game of cricket. Siddharth shared a couple of posts on his Instagram, on Sunday, where he can be happily seen batting amid some breathtaking views of the mountains. That’s surely a way to spend your weekends! After all, all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.

The team is expected to work till mid-September and shoot in Kargil and the Muskoh Valley. Producer Shabbir Boxwala threw light on the schedule and told to Mumbai Mirror, “All the actors are here, Sidharth arrived on Tuesday. Everyone is getting used to the terrain. We'll primarily be shooting the action sequences, the war portions and Captain Batra's initial days after his recruitment and subsequent posting at Kargil.”

The movie is based on Captain Vikram Batra, an Indian army officer. Referred to as Sher Shah (Lion King), he was awarded the Param Vir Chakra posthumously for his services in the 1999 Kargil war between Pakistan and India. Sidharth will be seen playing the titular role, while Kiara Advani will be seen as his love interest.