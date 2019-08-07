Antara Kashyap August 07 2019, 5.08 pm August 07 2019, 5.08 pm

Amidst the chaos and tensions over the repeal of Article 370 and 35A, actor Sidharth Malhotra has, reportedly, flown to the state to shoot the Kargil schedule of Shershaah. In the film, he will be playing Captain Vikram Batra, a martyr from the 1999 Kargil War against Pakistan. The film will also feature Kiara Advani, who is rumoured to be dating Malhotra, as well as his Aiyyari co-star Rakul Preet Singh. The actor has already shot the first schedule of Shershaah and will now shoot for the Kargil schedule, whose tenure will be of 40 days.

The co-producer of the film, Shabbir Boxwala opened up about what the abolition of Article 370 meant for the film's cast and crew to the daily Mumbai Mirror. He said, "There were reports of unrest but by and large, there is no problem at all. Places like Kargil, Leh, Ladakh and even Jammu are calm, that’s what I heard from some of the army officers I spoke to. Only Srinagar is a little tense, but we’re optimistic it will also ease out in the coming days. That’s also why we moved our cast and crew from Leh."

The team will be reportedly in Jammu and Kashmir till September 15. Sidharth, in an earlier interview, had confirmed the news. He said, "I will leave for the next schedule of Shershaah in the first week of August. It is a 40-day gruelling schedule where we film the entire climax sequences. It's an action-packed shoot and I'm excited to be filming at Kargil. It's going to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience and I've been training for the last few weeks to get the action right."

Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram to announce that he will be playing the role of the late soldier on Kargil Vijay Divas.

Check it out: