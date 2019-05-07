Shershaah: This Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer goes on floors in Chandigarh

Divya Ramnani May 07 2019, 7.46 pm May 07 2019, 7.46 pm

It was sometime last week when we reported that Sidharth Malhotra’s upcoming film, which is based on the life of army man Vikram Batra, has been titled as Shershaah. The film also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role. On Tuesday, the film went on floors in Chandigarh. A set of pictures from the film’s set has gone viral on social media. We could see the entire cast and crew of Shershaah all smiles before the film’s mahurat shot.

A source close to the film’s production house told Mid-Day that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be shooting at the DAV College in Chandigarh on Tuesday. The source said, "Today, scenes involving Captain Batra's early days, prior to his appointment in the Army, will be shot. Some scenes will be filmed at the DAV College in Chandigarh, where he studied medical sciences. It was in college that he joined the National Cadet Corps Air Wing during his first year. Given that he will also play Captain Batra's twin [Vishal], the characters will have distinct looks. Last week, Sidharth and the cast and crew met Captain Batra's batch-mate Colonel Sanjeev Singh Jamwal. [He] shared anecdotes of the Kargil war.”

Check out the pictures of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani on the sets of Shershaah here:

Shershaah is going to be shot extensively for 70 days across Chandigarh, Palampur, Kashmir and Ladakh. Sidharth Malhotra, in an interview with a news agency earlier, said, “It is the toughest role of my life. I am preparing for it but it seems like I have to prepare more for it because it is not enough for the kind of character that I am playing.”

The film, being directed by South filmmaker Vishnu Varadhan, is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, an officer of the Indian Army, who has been posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his contribution during the 1999 Kargil War between India and Pakistan in Kashmir.