Shibani Dandekar chooses Farhan Akhtar's birthday for the finest PDA so far

These two are turning out to be B-town's newest PDA winners. Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar took some time to admit their relationship. After months of speculations and dropping hints on social media, Farhan and Shibani stepped into Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's Mumbai reception together. Not to forget the cosy holiday pictures we came across! They were all screaming 'something is cooking'. They must have thought it fit to end the hush-hush game and the best is here.

Farhan celebrates his 45th birthday (does not look so at all) today. Shibani, in order to wish her sweetheart, shared a picture of the two; one that looks like a holiday photo again. "Happy birthday my sweet grumps ❤️ love you loads," she writes. Moving on from cryptic captions, here is a straight 'love you'. We like that (and wait for a reciprocation). Would be nice to know how are they spending the special day.

Reports also suggest that the two recently got engaged and are looking to tie the knot in April 2019. Farhan's kids get along with Shibani really nicely, as well. We hear they're presently on a lookout for the perfect wedding destination. If true, then great going!