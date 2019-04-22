image
  3. Bollywood
Shibani Dandekar gets sandwiched between the real and reel life Milkha Singh

Bollywood

Shibani Dandekar gets sandwiched between the real and reel life Milkha Singh

Shibani Dandekar poses with Farhan Akhtar and Milkha Singh, shares picture.

back
Bhaag Milkha BhaagBollywoodcelebritiescoupleEntertainmentfarhan akhtarMilkha SinghShibani Dandekar
nextDabangg 3: Shah Rukh Khan to have a cameo in Salman Khan's film?

within