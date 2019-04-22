Shibani Dandekar gets sandwiched between the real and reel life Milkha Singh

Darshana Devi April 22 2019, 11.40 pm April 22 2019, 11.40 pm

Talk about the most loved celebrity couples and Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar’s names would be among the first ones to come to mind. The two have painted the town red with their love and leave us smitten every time they opt for social media PDA. Shibani’s latest IG post deserves all your attention again. But this time, it’s not with her rumoured boyfriend. It’s rather with ‘a legend’. Check it out.

The picture has Shibani posing with the former athlete Milkha Singh and Farhan, who essayed the legendary Olympian in his biopic titled Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. The film released in 2013 and garnered good reviews from many. It went to break many box office records and became one of the highest grossers of the year. Both Farhan and Shibani went for simple tees and look like one happy couple in the picture. In her caption, Shibani called Milkha ‘a sweetheart’ with ‘so much swag’. She further teased Farhan as she praised him too.

The duo dropped by the sports star's house as they visited Chandigarh. Farhan shared another picture from their meeting and it shows them posing with the entire Singh family.

Talking about social media PDAs, Farhan earlier said in an interaction with the media, "I have never felt comfortable to share personal stuff... But I don't know why, I just feel that somehow, with the celebrating of this, it seems very natural to me. Obviously, you don't want to go crazy and people are like, 'Please, bas karo!'"

"But yeah, it feels kind of nice to be able to share that with people. Because we are always living so sheltered and protected and our guards are constantly up, especially when it comes to people like our partners. It felt nicer to just share and include them in the joy and let them hopefully feel happy. Some might feel a bit jealous that she is with me and not with them," he added.