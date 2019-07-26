Rushabh Dhruv July 26 2019, 6.45 pm July 26 2019, 6.45 pm

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's romance is much talked about in the showbiz. Even if the two have never spoken about their love saga in public, their Instagram profiles serve legit proof that yes the two are madly in pyaar with each other. The lovebirds who made their first public appearance together at Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s marriage reception (December 1, 2018), have been inseparable since then. Well, now going by Farhan's latest Instagram update, all we can say is that he and Shibani are having the best time of their lives.

Akhtar took to her IG and shared a picture alongside Shibani which sees the two inside a pool posing for the lenses. While Shibani is seen donning a red bikini, it's her man who can be seen flaunting his ripped body in the pool. The couple is currently enjoying a mini-vacay in Kohsamui, Thailand. "At, by and on your side. @shibanidandekar ❤️ #poolheads #kohsamui #FarOutdoors," Farhan captioned the post.

Have a look at the picture of Shibani and Farhan below: