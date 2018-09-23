Shilpa Shetty calls out Qantas Airways for racism

Racism seems to have reared its ugly ahead again and this time it’s Bollywood babe Shilpa Shetty who’s at the receiving end. Shilpa was travelling from Sydney to Melbourne when she experienced difficulty at the Qantas Airways counter. She claims that the staff of the leading Australian airline company were giving her a tough time because she is brown-skinned. She took to Instagram to recount the incident.
Subject: #Qantas airways @qantas This should get your attention! Travelling from Sydney to Melbourne and at the check in counter met a grumpy #Mel ( that’s her name)who decided it was “OK” to speak curtly to “US” ( Brown people!!) travelling together ,I was flying business and had 2 bags (my allowance)and she insisted and decided my half empty Duffel bag was oversized( to check in!!) So she sent us to check it in at the other counter dealing with “Oversized luggage” ..there a Polite lady(yes this one was) said ..”this ISN’T an oversized bag, pls check this in manually if u can at another counter” ( all this happening while the counter is going to shut in 5 mins) As the manual check in wasn’t going thru for 5 mins( we tried) I went upto #Mel and requested her to put the bag thru as her colleague said it wasn’t an oversized bag.. She refused again.. Just being adamant especially when I told her this is causing a lot of inconvenience .. We had no time to waste so we ran to the oversized baggage counter and requested her to put the bag through which she did after I told her that #Rude #Mel had issues !!!.... to which another colleague joined in an reiterated my duffle wasn’t oversized and could’ve easily been checked in. The point is .. This piece is only for #quantas airlines to know and take cognisance .. that their staff must be taught to be helpful and TONE can’t change with preference to #COLOUR .”WE” are NOT #pushovers and they MUST know that being #callous and #Rude will NOT BE TOLERATED 🙏✋🏼💔. Ps: Please tell me if that bag in the picture is oversized??!! @australia @visitmelbourne @travel #truthmustbetold #bemused #uncalledfor #standup #equality #whatswrongisnotright #instapic #travelwoes #shocking #nightmare #notcool
What fans are used to on her Instagram page is her regular ‘Sunday Binge’ videos but this week the reality TV judge posted to express her disappointment in being ill-treated by the airline for her luggage. Shilpa writes that she was wrongly blamed for carrying over-sized luggage when in fact she was well within he weight limit for a business traveler. She addressed the post tagging Qantas Airways, hoping to draw their attention to her plight. She highlighted that the incident was taking place to her only because she was a brown person, adding that, '“WE” are NOT #pushovers and they MUST know that being #callous and #Rude will NOT BE TOLERATED.'
Shilpa Shetty, unfortunately, is no stranger to the vile act of racism. During her stint in Celebrity Big Boss 5 in 2007, which she eventually went on to win, Shilpa vehemently protested against racial remarks made towards her.