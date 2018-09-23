Shilpa Shetty calls out Qantas Airways for racism

Racism seems to have reared its ugly ahead again and this time it’s Bollywood babe Shilpa Shetty who’s at the receiving end. Shilpa was travelling from Sydney to Melbourne when she experienced difficulty at the Qantas Airways counter. She claims that the staff of the leading Australian airline company were giving her a tough time because she is brown-skinned. She took to Instagram to recount the incident.

What fans are used to on her Instagram page is her regular ‘Sunday Binge’ videos but this week the reality TV judge posted to express her disappointment in being ill-treated by the airline for her luggage. Shilpa writes that she was wrongly blamed for carrying over-sized luggage when in fact she was well within he weight limit for a business traveler. She addressed the post tagging Qantas Airways, hoping to draw their attention to her plight. She highlighted that the incident was taking place to her only because she was a brown person, adding that, '“WE” are NOT #pushovers and they MUST know that being #callous and #Rude will NOT BE TOLERATED.'

Shilpa Shetty, unfortunately, is no stranger to the vile act of racism. During her stint in Celebrity Big Boss 5 in 2007, which she eventually went on to win, Shilpa vehemently protested against racial remarks made towards her.