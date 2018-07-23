Shilpa Shetty celebrates 23 years of friendship with Salman Khan, to appear on Dus Ka Dum

Bollywood is home to a very few lasting relationships. While some fail to stand the test of time, others only grow stronger with time. Some co-stars go on to forge a relationship that goes well beyond the sets and even the film’s release. One friendship that stands out is that Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Actors Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s friendship goes back a long time. The two bonded on the sets of their first film together, Auzaar, in 1997. The two will celebrate 23-long-years of their special bond and Shilpa is going to town with it. The actress shared a lovely picture with her co-star of many film. To take the celebrations one step further, Shilpa is all set to make an appearance on Salman’s reality show Dus Ka Dum.

Shilpa shot the episode with Salman Khan and accompanying them was choreographer-turned-filmmaker Farah Khan. Yes, Farah too shared a picture with the duo and stated that she had a mad time on sets of the show.

The pictures show that the trio had a whale of a time.