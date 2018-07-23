home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Shilpa Shetty celebrates 23 years of friendship with Salman Khan, to appear on Dus Ka Dum

Shilpa Shetty celebrates 23 years of friendship with Salman Khan, to appear on Dus Ka Dum

First published: July 23, 2018 04:17 PM IST | Updated: July 23, 2018 04:41 PM IST | Author: Prajakta Ajgaonkar

Bollywood is home to a very few lasting relationships. While some fail to stand the test of time, others only grow stronger with time. Some co-stars go on to forge a relationship that goes well beyond the sets and even the film’s release. One friendship that stands out is that Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Actors Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s friendship goes back a long time. The two bonded on the sets of their first film together, Auzaar, in 1997. The two will celebrate 23-long-years of their special bond and Shilpa is going to town with it. The actress shared a lovely picture with her co-star of many film. To take the celebrations one step further, Shilpa is all set to make an appearance on Salman’s reality show Dus Ka Dum.

23 years of friendship.. something’s never change..Dosti ka Dum ! 😅Still as mad as ever @beingsalmankhan 🤪😂💪#timeless #manylaughs #films #duskadum #sonytv #unconditional #friendship #instagood

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on

Shilpa shot the episode with Salman Khan and accompanying them was choreographer-turned-filmmaker Farah Khan. Yes, Farah too shared a picture with the duo and stated that she had a mad time on sets of the show.

About last night!! U don’t mind landing the same day n then shooting til midnight ehn its with these 2.. @beingsalmankhan @theshilpashetty we had a maddddd time #Dus ka Dum @sonytvofficial

A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder) on

The pictures show that the trio had a whale of a time.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Bollywood #Dus ka Dum #Entertainment #Farah Khan #Reality show #Salman Khan #shilpa shetty kundra

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All