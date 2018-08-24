Shilpa Shetty channels Draupadi for the radio

After doing wonders on the small and big screen, the epic Mahabharata is all set to launch on a radio channel. The earlier reports had it that Bollywood stars Shatrughan Sinha, Sanjay Dutt , Vivek Oberoi, Dalip Tahil and Shakti Kapoor were roped in to voice the characters. Now, joining the club is another Bollywood star. Any guesses?

It’s Shilpa Shetty! She is all set to narrate the mythological show as Draupadi. Confirming the same during a media interaction, she shared, “As kids, BR Chopra’s Mahabharat was the only show we were allowed to watch on TV. I have always been spiritually inclined, Draupadi is a beautifully etched, iconic character and I am happy to lend my voice to her while exploring a new medium.”

She further added that she wants her son to learn all about the Pandava and Kaurava clans and is really happy that he will get to hear her as Draupadi.

Talking about the immense popularity that radio is gaining as a medium, the actor also asserted that most of the Indian population listens to the radio even today, thus the show will definitely get a wider reach.

"I listen to the radio a lot when I am on the road and so must many others in the homes. This show will reach out to all of them,” she added.

The actor, who was the first to make fitness a trend, is also among the first celebrities to judge reality television. We wish her all the luck to leave her mark over the radio platform as well.