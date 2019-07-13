Soheib Ahsan July 13 2019, 11.48 am July 13 2019, 11.48 am

To talk about budding friendships, fans know that John Cena has been in contact with Shilpa Shetty ever since her son named him as his favourite wrestler. It seems that the bond between the two is quite informal and open to humour. On Friday, the actress shared a picture of herself that John Cena had photoshopped with wrestler Steven Anderson, who is better known as Stone Cold. On the top is the caption Stone Cold Shilpa Shetty Kundra. It seems that she enjoyed the picture as she said that it was hilarious and that she did not 'see' it coming.

Shilpa Shetty's son Viaan Raj Kundra had his first-ever solo interview recently with WWE India where he talked about his love for wrestling and even talked about his favourite wrestlers which included John Cena. Impressed by his knowledge of the sport, Cena shared a video message for his little fan complimenting him. He even tweeted saying, "Viaan your time is now!" With the new Stone Cold meme, it seems that their friendship is lasting longer.

After @TheShilpaShetty’s son, @ViaanRajKundra expressed his love for @WWE and his all-time favourite Superstar @JohnCena, he sat down to discuss this more with #WWENowIndia host @Ga3lyn and even received a special message from the 16-time World Champion. pic.twitter.com/0ebnDLIx0r — WWE (@WWEIndia) July 9, 2019

What is interesting to note is that Shilpa is one of multiple Stone Cold memes which John Cena makes with different personalities. In the recent past, the actor/wrestler has even made Stone Cold memes on Sophie Turner and Eminem.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on May 10, 2019 at 6:52am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on Apr 26, 2019 at 5:57am PDT

On the work front, Cena is currently busy on the sets of Fast and the Furious 9. Actor/rapper Ludacris took to Twitter on Friday to welcome him to the franchise.

