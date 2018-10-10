Bollywood Shilpa Shetty is the new Draupadi for Mahabharata! Prajakta Ajgaonkar October 10 2018, 3.53 pm October 10 2018, 3.53 pm

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently unveiled her Draupadi look from the Mahabharata. Wait, before you jump to the conclusion anticipating her big screen return, let us clarify that this is not for the big screen or the small screen, but for radio. Yes, the tall diva is all set for her radio debut and she will take on the garb of Draupadi as the narrator.

The actress released her look and also shared that to do justice to the character, she had to perform every scene and recreate it in the dubbing theatre. The actress reveals that she is inclined to spirituality and mythologies. “As kids, BR Chopra’s Mahabharat was the only show we were allowed to watch on TV. I have always been spiritually inclined, Draupadi is a beautifully etched, iconic character and I am happy to lend my voice to her while exploring a new medium,” she said.

At the age of eight, she was introduced to the Mahabharata by her mother who wept through the vastraharan scene where Draupadi was humiliated by Duryodhan. She states that her son played a major role in her taking up the project. “I want my son now to hear me narrate the story of the Pandavas and Kauravas that I grew up listening to”, she states.