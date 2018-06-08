Shilpa Shetty Kundra spends her birthday with hubby and son, shares adorable pictures

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has turned 43 and the yoga enthusiast-cook just doesn’t look like it. She has defied all age norms and her fitness levels and approach to life are what set her apart from the rest of them.

Shilpa is celebrating her day with husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan. We know that birthdays get extra special with your family and that’s exactly how Shilpa would like to sum it up. She thanked her hubby and son for making her birthday extra special and shared pictures with them on social media. She cut a birthday cake and put up a sweet picture of her son and the cake. She also shared pictures of the cute card made by her son Viaan.

Earlier, she was to celebrate her birthday in London, but destiny had other plans for her. A brand shoot came calling and she had to take out time for that, leading to her calling off her London plans.

The loving hubby Raj too shared an adorable video that gives us a glimpse of their beautiful journey so far. Have a look:

Adorable, indeed.

Shilpa has taken a hiatus from acting. We wonder when she would be back on the big screen. We surely miss her.