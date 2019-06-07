Priyanka Kaul June 07 2019, 11.53 pm June 07 2019, 11.53 pm

As today’s generation struggles with keeping their weight goals in check, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has come up with India’s first celebrity fitness app. Named as Simple. Soulful, it was launched on May 8, 2018. The actress spoke about her ten-year-long journey with fitness and well-being and said, “When it comes to the wellness of the mind and the body, the journey towards health and fitness, must be enjoyed with patience, discipline and the right information.”

The application has been created in a user-friendly manner as Shilpa Shetty has herself admitted that she isn’t very tech savvy. As you open the app, the user comes across as a widget titled today, it gives brief access of all what is inside. Scrolling down, one can come across with categories like Featured Programs, Everyday Yoga, and Everyday Yoga, Everyday Exercises, recipes, and The Team. It is a sneak peek to all what is inside.

The other widgets are Programs- which takes the user to workout regimes for Beginners, for Weight Loss, Meditation, HIIT, etc. All the routines have duration and Difficulty level specified on the thumbnail. A 21-day Weightloss Program is also available and new plans will be added monthly, as per user’s requirement. Although, you can access all the plans only if you have taken a plan subscription. The plans are yearly, quarterly and monthly.

However, the other two widgets, namely Yoga and Exercise, have specified category of regimes to look forward to and are open to using. So, for instance, if the user checks in on the Exercise Widget, they will come across numbers of exercise for different areas such as lower body, Core, Upper Body, Cardio, etc. A small video of how the exercise is done is shown in the video, with the difficulty level, its benefits, and which muscles it will target.

As the actress herself explains, “70% of health is about proper nutrition, and just 30% is about the exercise regime”, last but not the least is the Recipes. Here you can find a number of recipes for Breakfast, Snacks, and even Desserts created considering the ingredients of the Indian market. So, all the vegans out there need not worry about getting their protein sources!

The exercise is monitored and guided by industry experts, even though they are performed by the actress herself.

The app also has an Offline mode where you can access saved videos without an internet connection.

Apple users and all those who use Apple smartwatches would be able to sync all and track the data with the Apple HealthKit integration. To make the app more stable and let the Apple Watch work remotely, it will also partner with Apple's App Accelerator.