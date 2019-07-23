Soheib Ahsan July 23 2019, 6.30 pm July 23 2019, 6.30 pm

Shilpa Shetty may not have been seen on the big screen for a while but it seems that her time is being spent well in all the right places. Taking to her Instagram account, the actress recently shared a picture of herself on a balcony with a beautiful and breathtaking view. In the caption, she revealed that she is taking a moment to pause and breathe as well enjoy some me-time all to herself.

She has recently been touring Greece and Italy with her son Viaan Raj Kundra. Even throughout her trip, Shilpa shared a number of pictures and videos of herself getting engaged in a variety of fitness and yoga-based exercises. This does not come as a surprise, as physical fitness has been a major interest of hers over the years. Shilpa has a black belt in karate and even launched her own yoga fitness DVDs in 2015. She was in the news recently when her son Viaan had his first solo interview with WWE India after expressing his interest in the sport of wrestling. Impressed by the young fan's knowledge of wrestling, John Cena sent Viaan a video message. On top of that, the wrestler even made a meme on Shilpa Shetty, merging her face with that of the wrestler known as Stone Cold.

