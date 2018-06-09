home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Shilpa Shetty receives a Super Se Upar birthday surprise from hubby Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty receives a Super Se Upar birthday surprise from hubby Raj Kundra

First published: June 09, 2018 01:28 PM IST | Updated: June 09, 2018 01:28 PM IST | Author: Prajakta Ajgaonkar

Yesterday, actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra celebrated her 43rd birthday and her husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan made it extremely special for the lady. She even shared a picture of two cakes, a box of macaroons, two nice bouquets and a greeting card made by her little son.

While, we thought the celebrations were limited to that, she put up another post stating otherwise. Hubby surprised her further with a ‘Super Se Upar’ wala personalised birthday cake which has the idol of a saree-clad Shilpa on it. The actress uses the phrase ‘Super Se Upar’ in the dance reality show that she judges whenever she likes a contestant’s performance. Looks like her sentiments were same, this time too. Must say, this indeed was a super customized gift, saturated with love. Apart from her family, actress Jacqueline Fernandez too was a part of the celebrations. Check out the videos posted by Shilpa here.

You are epic @rajkundra9 only you could’ve come up with this #superseupar 😂👌😬#coconutsugar cake( fab as usual @poojadhingra) Love you all for making it so special😘 @jacquelinef143 you are hilarious #ladder vs #pole.. continue to #race to the top 😂🤗💖#Gratitude #birthaygirl #simple #cake #love #happiness #family #memories #instagood

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Jun 8, 2018 at 10:56am PDT

The actress was to ring in her birthday in London earlier but her plans got canned as she had to shoot for a brand. Nonetheless, back home her sweet family’s surprises made up for her cancelled London plans.

It’s been over a decade that we saw the actress on the big screen and we are hoping that she makes a comeback soon.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Birthday #Cake #Celebrations #Instagram #Jacqueline Fernandez #photo #Raj Kundra #shilpa shetty kundra #Social Media #Viaan

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All