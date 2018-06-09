Shilpa Shetty receives a Super Se Upar birthday surprise from hubby Raj Kundra

Yesterday, actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra celebrated her 43rd birthday and her husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan made it extremely special for the lady. She even shared a picture of two cakes, a box of macaroons, two nice bouquets and a greeting card made by her little son.

While, we thought the celebrations were limited to that, she put up another post stating otherwise. Hubby surprised her further with a ‘Super Se Upar’ wala personalised birthday cake which has the idol of a saree-clad Shilpa on it. The actress uses the phrase ‘Super Se Upar’ in the dance reality show that she judges whenever she likes a contestant’s performance. Looks like her sentiments were same, this time too. Must say, this indeed was a super customized gift, saturated with love. Apart from her family, actress Jacqueline Fernandez too was a part of the celebrations. Check out the videos posted by Shilpa here.

The actress was to ring in her birthday in London earlier but her plans got canned as she had to shoot for a brand. Nonetheless, back home her sweet family’s surprises made up for her cancelled London plans.

It’s been over a decade that we saw the actress on the big screen and we are hoping that she makes a comeback soon.