Divya Ramnani July 23 2019, 8.50 pm July 23 2019, 8.50 pm

American actress Marilyn Monroe, who is known as one of the most popular sex symbols down West, may not be among us anymore, but it’s her ‘upskirt moment’ that shall forever be iconic. So much that a plethora of actresses have tried their best to pull off the moment in their style, while some succeed, a lot of them, unfortunately, and unintentionally, ended up making it look hilarious. The latter is the case of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, who tried to pull a Marilyn Monroe moment amid her vacay. But, sigh…

Taking to her Instagram account, the Life in a Metro actor shared a video of herself imitating the Marilyn Monroe skirt moment, however, it didn’t go as planned. In the clip, the stunning Shilpa could be seen standing on the cruise’s edge, as she waited for the gust of wind to blow her dress up. While the beginning of the video made us think that Shetty will manage to pull it off, the climax turned out to be otherwise. Guess, the flow of the wind was so strong that only a part of Shilpa’s orange maxi blew. The clip ended with Shilpa trying to adjust her dress, as she smiled to avoid the embarrassment. LOL! Though you handled it well, Shilpa!

Take a look at the video posted by Shilpa Shetty here:

Well, the gorgeous mommy of B-town is currently vacationing amid beautiful Spain. Not very long ago, the Dhadkan actor shared a picture of herself, as she stood on her balcony with a serene view. In her caption, Shilpa expressed her elation on getting to enjoy such a view. Okay, we are not feeling J!

Check out the picture shared by Shilpa Shetty below: