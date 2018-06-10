Shilpa Shetty thinks going to the gym has become a fashion today and we cannot agree more

Shilpa Shetty is known to be one of the fittest actors in the industry. The 43-year-old opened up on what fitness means to her and spoke about how “going to the gym has become like a fashion” these days. She further recalled her school days and revealed that besides being a fitness-freak, she was a sportswoman too. Did you know that she was a state-level volleyball player? Yes, you’ve heard it right!

“Fitness is life for me. It is not something I have done to look cool or wear few outfits and pose in front of the paparazzi. Today, going to the gym has become like a fashion,” Shilpa told Hindustan Times. We cannot agree more. The fact that there is gym fashion as a separate beat says it all.

“My father gave importance to health and my mother was conscious of what she was serving us. I was a state-level volleyball player and was also doing Taekwondo in my school days. My parents paid emphasis on fitness. For me, going to the gym was not a luxury, but a necessity. I would have gone to the gym if I was not an actress,” she added.So we now know about her love for sports. Shilpa has some amazing cooking skills too. In fact, the actress recently launched her cook book, The Diary of a Domestic Diva, which provides some quick and hassle-free methods of cooking healthy meals. Talking about her love for cooking, she also said, "I love cooking. I try to give a modern twist to all the recipes and it's all easy to make."