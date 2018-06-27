Shilpa Shetty was left hanging on the cable for hours while shooting a scene for this film

Actress Shilpa Shetty rose to fame with the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Baazigar, back in 1993. The classic revenge thriller also marked the beginning of SRK’s road to stardom. The film, which had Shah Rukh in a negative role, had many memorable and defining moments. Remember the iconic scene where SRK throws Shilpa off the terrace. It sends chills down your spine till date, no? Here’s a shocking revelation made by the makers of Baazigar, about that particular scene.

The scene was shot without any body double. While Shilpa appeared on Farooq Sheikh’s show Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, director duo Abbas-Mustan sent one message for her where they highly acknowledged the actress’ dedication and passion to deliver her best.

“You had put a lot of hard work into the film while shooting. We remember one (crucial) sequence where your character Seema is being killed by Shah Rukh’s character. The shot where you fall from a building, everyone was suggesting that we should shoot it in graphics or special effects. But, you delivered it with shooting that shot in real,” said Mustan Burmawalla.

“We remember ke jo building thi woh building humne woh puri zameen pe lagayi thi and you were hanged to it with the help of harness and cables. So to hang by it was so difficult, you were hanging on that cable there for almost three hours. If you had to eat or drink something during that time, it was been supplied all into her mouth from the down. Aur tumko jo takleef hui yeh shot complete hone ke baad, your entire body was injured and you didn’t complained at all. You (continued) working keeping up the spirit and always smiling, we (he and Abbas Burmawalla) were very happy to work with you,” added the director.

Well now, when we recall the scene, our respect has quadrupled for Shilpa. The debutante’s passion for her work definitely paid off.