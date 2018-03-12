Shimla police file FIR against veteran Bollywood actor Jeetendra in a 47-year-old sexual assault case

According to latest media reports, Bollywood actor Jeetendra has reportedly been booked by the Shimla police in a sexual assault case. Jeetendra’s cousin has claimed she was sexually assaulted 47-years-ago when she stayed with Jeetendra in a hotel in the town.

Jeetendra, whose real name is Ravi Kapoor, was 28 then. He had arranged for the girl to join him from New Delhi to Shimla on the sets of a film and came drunk to her room one night. He joined two twin beds and sexually assaulted her, the complaint read. He happens to be the son of the victim’s father’s sister.

The complainant, who was 18 at that time, had sent an email to Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police SR Mardi in February this year seeking registration of an FIR against the Bollywood actor. The woman will now record her statement before a magistrate and will also submit evidence of her stay in the hotel.

Shimla’s Superintendent of Police Umapati Jamwal told The Indian Express, “An FIR under section 354 IPC has been registered at Chotta Shimla police station. After her email, we got in touch with the complainant, who later had also sent us a written complaint to support her version.”

The complaint will be carried out as per the old provisions of the section 354 IPC instead of the new and amended ones, keeping in mind the prevalent law in 1971 when the alleged crime took place. The complainant is yet to provide the hotel’s name.

Jeetendra’s lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee had categorically denied the allegations and issued a statement in February 2018 saying, “...Such baseless, ridiculous and fabricated claims cannot be entertained by any court of law or the law enforcement agencies after a span of almost 50 years. The Statute has provided a justice delivery system through the Courts, and the Limitation Act 1963 was specifically enacted to ensure that all genuine complaints are made within a maximum time limit of three years so that a proper investigation is carried out and timely justice is delivered.”

The Director-General of Police, told The Indian Express, “After I got the email from the complainant, I referred it to SP Shimla. The police maybe doing whatever needed under the given circumstances.”

75-year-old Jeetendra is a well-known name in the Hindi film industry. He has two children, Ekta Kapoor Tusshar Kapoor.