Ab Tak Chhappan writer Ravishankar Alok commits suicide

Screenplay writer Ravishankar Alok, who is famous for Ab Tak Chhappan (2004), committed suicide on Wednesday afternoon. As per a PTI report, Alok jumped off the roof of his building in the Seven Bungalows area, Andheri. The incident took place at 2 PM. The report further stated that the police was unable to find a suicide note.

Reports further add that a guard at an adjacent building rushed to the spot after hearing a loud thud and found Alok in a pool of blood. An ambulance was called immediately after and the cops arrived later.

The society’s watchman reportedly revealed that it’s still not known how Alok gained access to the terrace area as it is usually locked. He further stated that Alok’s parents, who had been staying with him for a couple of days, had recently left for their home town Patan.

Reportedly, the incident took place when the writer was alone at home. His brother, who lived with him, wasn’t present at home at that time.

“As per the preliminary information, Alok was suffering from depression and was undergoing psychiatric treatment,” said a police official.

Suburban Versova police is carrying out further investigations.