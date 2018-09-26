Shocking! Actor Tanushree Dutt accuses Nana Patekar of sexual assault

After allegations of sexual assaults against powerful men in the West, it’s now Bollywood actresses who are finally mustering courage to speak up. Catching onto the #MeToo movement, former Miss India Tanushree Dutta recently opened up on her experience with sexual harassment. But what comes as a shock to all is that she pinned the blame on actor Nana Patekar, who allegedly assaulted her on the sets of Horn ‘Ok’ Pleassss, in the year 2009.

In a recently held interview by Zoom TV, the actor claimed that during their shooting of the film, Nana grabbed her by the arms and pushed her around, and then asked the choreographers to move aside and taught her how to dance. He allegedly forced himself into a ‘solo’ dance sequence, touched her inappropriately and even demanded the makers to add an intimate scene to the film.

She further mentioned that though everyone would gossip about his alleged attitude towards women, no publication picked up the story.

"When you are in the industry you hear so many stories about these actors. But these things never take surface because they are PR packaged very well. They will give some money to some poor farmers. How much they do and how much they don't no one knows. But all this is just for show," she said.

The Ashiq Banaya Aapne fame also went on to say that Patekar has a history of molesting and physically assaulting women which has been overlooked by celebs who continue to work with him.

“Akshay Kumar has made few films with Nana Patekar in last eight years and Rajinikanth also recently worked with him (in Kaala)... If such big stars will keep working with these culprits then there's no hope for any movement to happen,” she added.