image
Wednesday, September 26th 2018
English
Shocking! Actor Tanushree Dutt accuses Nana Patekar of sexual assault

Bollywood

Shocking! Actor Tanushree Dutt accuses Nana Patekar of sexual assault

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   September 26 2018, 2.18 pm
back
Akshay KumarAshiq Banaya AapneBollywoodEntertainmentHorn ‘Ok’ PleassssKaalaMeTooNana PatekarRajinikanthTanushree Dutt
nextArjun Kapoor knows every minute of my life: Parineeti Chopra
ALSO READ

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are full of love for their birthday girl Nitara!

Kedar Jadhav dances to drive away your Monday blues!

Sui Dhaaga promotions: Anushka Sharma embraces a sobbing fan when in Kolkata