Shocking! After 20 years of togetherness, Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia call it quits

One of the Bollywood’s most glued couple, Arjun and Mehr Rampal, who have been married for almost 20 years, have mutually called it quits. It’s been a tough decision for both, but they are taking this step in the most dignified way possible.

"After a 20-year-long beautiful journey filled with love and beautiful memories, we would like to share, that all journeys have different paths. We feel that it is time for us to move on to different destinations henceforth. We have always been solid when it has come to us, we will continue to be solid for each other and our loved ones, as we embark upon a new journey," read an excerpt from their joint statement.

Arjun Rampal, 45, and Mehr Jesia, 47, were former models and got hitched in 1998. They are parents to two daughters namely Mahikaa, 16 and Myra, 13.

"Both of us being extremely private people feel strange to be making this statement, but such are the circumstances of our lives. Where the truth can get distorted and lost. We are a family, our love for each other is forever intact and we shall always be there for one another and most importantly, for our children Mahikaa and Myra. We would therefore appreciate our privacy through this time. Thank all for their support. Relationships can end, but love lives on. We won't be commenting on this any further," read the statement released by Arjun and Mehr.

For the uninitiated, long back, Arjun and Mehr's separation gossip had trended huge time. Many reports claimed that the duo had filed for a divorce after they were spotted at a Bandra court together. The actor later dismissed reports with a tweet shown below:

The truth about Bandra court?The couple were old friend Marc Robbinson and Wallucha.Oops they got their facts all wrong again. #fakepress — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) March 11, 2015

Arjun Rampal made his debut in the industry in 2001 with Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat. Later, he starred in films like Deewaanapan, Aankhen, Dil Hai Tumhaara and Dil Ka Rishta. Arjun Rampal is best-known for his roles in Om Shanti Om, Rock On!!, Housefull, Raajneeti, Ra.One and Heroine. Daddy was his last release and Paltan is his upcoming film.