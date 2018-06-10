Shocking! All the 'homework' to kill Salman Khan was done, claims gangster Sampat Nehra

In a shocking turn of events, we have recently learnt that a plan was made to kill Salman Khan by a Gangster named Sampat Nehra. The said gangster has been nabbed by the police in Hyderabad and it was during interrogation that he revealed about his plans to kill the Superstar.

Sampat Nehra, is the acting head of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and it was last year that Lawrence had given out an open threat to Salman when the actor reached Jodhpur for the hearing of Blackbuck Poaching Case. Lawrence is currently lodged in Bharatpur jail and it's Sampat taking the lead.

During the interrogation, it was revealed that Sampat had carried out all the 'home work' to kill the Bollywood star and was keeping a track of Salman's whereabouts. All the recce was done and he had apparently even studied Salman's Galaxy apartments thoroughly.

"He was on a mission to kill Salman Khan and had thus gone to Mumbai first and then hid himself in Hyderabad. Nehra kept a low-profile for a month but kept making plans to eliminate his rivals. The gangster was nabbed with the help of Hyderabad police when he left the apartment for evening walk," revealed the Deputy Inspector General, special task force, Haryana, Satheesh Balan as per The Tribune.

A senior inspector was further quoted saying, "Salman is accused in the Blackbuck poaching case on a complaint of the Bishnoi community and according to Nehra, Lawrence wanted to be top leader of the community and had thus ordered the elimination. Had the police been late in nabbing Nehra he would have attacked the Bollywood actor in a few days."

