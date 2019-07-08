Ranjini Maitra July 08 2019, 8.56 am July 08 2019, 8.56 am

On Sunday, Judgmentall Hai Kya stars Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao arrived at a suburban theatre to launch the first track from their film. Given that the film is generating strong curiosity already, the journalists present were probably already looking forward to the conversation. However, it all turned chaotic when a journalist from a news agency took up the mic to shoot a question to the stars.

"You have been writing really nasty things about me. How do you even manage to think so nastily?" she slammed the reporter in question, who responded saying it wasn't fair of her to speak like that. "Is it fair for you to write things like that? You are bashing my film Manikarnika. You are calling me a jingoistic woman who's making a film on nationalism. Is it my mistake to make a film (on nationalism)?" the actor lashed again.

Watch Kangana's fight with a journalist here:

It was then the host of the event tried to intervene, irking a couple of more journalists who started protesting against their colleague being insulted. The conversation was back on track but headed nowhere.

"You came to my van and we had lunch together. I offered you. We've had an interview together. After that, of course, there are things that have been happening. You've spent at least three hours in my van. So you are a friend. In that context, I am saying that after you came out of my van, things changed drastically. I know you personally. So don't try and tell me that I am intimidating you," said Kangana.

This prompted the reporter to answer that he never had lunch with Kangana and never texted her. He also emphasised that his interview with her lasted for only half an hour. He further demanded the actor share screenshots of his messages sent to her.