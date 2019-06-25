Antara Kashyap June 25 2019, 9.53 am June 25 2019, 9.53 am

The Roshans are currently making headlines after Sunaina Roshan made allegations against her family that they have been torturing her for the past year because she is in love with a Muslim man. The news first broke when Sunaina rubbished rumours that she was critically ill and that she was suffering from Bipolar Disorder. Things spiralled when Sunaina publicly tweeted that she supported Kangana Ranaut against her brother. Kangana's sister and manager Rangoli Chandel first broke that Sunaina was being tortured at her home. Now in another explosive tweet, Rangoli is claiming that the Roshans not only hit her but sedated her as well.

The matter came to light as Rangoli recently tweeted that she was worried about Sunaina as she was not reachable. Chandel retweeted an article from an entertainment portal where Sunaina's rumoured boyfriend Ruhail Amin shared his thoughts on the news that Rakesh Roshan called him a 'terrorist'. "This is unfortunate. Labelling someone extremist just because he/she belongs to a certain religion is simply outrageous and needs to be condemned in strongest words... Religions and geographies should not become the cornerstones of defining extremism; we need to move beyond that mindset. Most importantly, we need to stand up against ignorant viewpoints, whoever has them." he told the portal. To this Chandel wrote that Sunaina told her that her family sedated her.

Check out the tweet below:

For past one month Sunaina called Kangana every single day, she spoke to me and cried all the time, since she spoke to the media her phone is off, she told me her family doesn’t only hit her but sadate her as well. Feeling helpless don’t know what to do. https://t.co/Tka0LPKpqI — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 25, 2019

Hrithik and Kangana have been involved in a messy controversy ever since Kangana revealed in an interview that Hrithik was her ex. What followed included Twitter spats, legal notices and interviews. With Sunaina Roshan reaching out to Kangana, the controversy has only become messier. We can only wait and see what happens next.