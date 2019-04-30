Shocking! Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter is ‘NOT’ being launched by Salman Khan; details inside

Onkar Kulkarni April 30 2019, 10.12 pm April 30 2019, 10.12 pm

Salman Khan has played a mentor to many young, budding actors of Bollywood. One more name was being talked about, which was going to be launched in the Hindi film industry by the actor. The person being Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Ashwami Manjrekar. Buzz doing the rounds suggested that Salman is giving the young one a break into movies with his forthcoming film - Dabangg 3. The movie is the third instalment of the hit franchise which also stars Sonakshi Sinha.

With this being the buzz, we contacted Mahesh for confirmation, however, he didn’t respond to our calls. Later in.com connected with his wife, Marathi actress, Medha and she responded with a denial. Calling the reports rubbish, she added, “Ashwami is not doing Dabangg 3. I don’t know where these stories are coming from. In fact, she is not even entering Bollywood.” Medha’s reaction comes as a surprise at a time when her daughter is making headlines for her Bollywood debut!

According to the reports, Ashwami’s entry shot in Dabangg 3 was interconnected with Salman’s heroic entry as Chulbul Pandey in the movie. Reports also state that the film will also mark Alizeh Agnihotri’s Bollywood debut. Mamu Salman is apparently launching his sister Alvira Khan-Atul Agnihotri’s daughter in the movie. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the film is slated for Dec 20 release and features Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill, Tinnu Anand and South actor Sudeep.

Television’s former Naagin, Mouni Roy, who made her Bollywood debut with Gold is said to be doing an item number in the movie. After a special song on Zandu Balm and then Fevicol, it is heard that a song dedicated to a beauty cream is being planned for the film. Bollywood’s well-known choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant who choreographed Salman’s Slow Motion track from Bharat has come on board Dabangg 3 to direct a few dance numbers.