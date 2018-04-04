Shoojit Sircar takes up the acting reins on the sets of October

Director Shoojit Sircar is well-known for his prowess when it comes to filmmaking. His fans have witnessed it on numerous occasions in hits such as Piku, Pink and Madras Café. But on the sets of his upcoming film October, Shoojit took up a new role, showcasing skills most of his fans are probably not aware of.

As the Banita Sandhu – Varun Dhawan starrer is closing in on the release date, tidbits from the film are now hitting the internet. It was recently revealed in a video tweeted out by Varun “DAN” Dhawan. During the shooting of October, Shoojit would often help out his actors by performing their roles for them just before the take. In the video, Varun confessed that he had surrendered to the director’s vision. The video also shows the number of times Shoojit guided his leading stars during the filming process. While his methods certainly helped the actors understand what the director is demanding, it also made it clear that Shoojit is absolutely multitalented.

10 days to October pic.twitter.com/WA5huFyvjv — Varun DAN Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) April 3, 2018

It didn’t end there. The ace director can be seen working on the cameras as well. He had also helped out in the artwork. Varun also mentioned in the video that Shoojit had everything planned out in his head and was even mentally editing the film as he went along.

Meanwhile, Shoojit’s film with Amitabh Bachchan, titled Shoebite is still awaiting a release. A couple of days back, Amitabh had even tweeted about the film, hoping for a quick release.