Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar’s upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo has a release date and it is not going to reach the theatres any time soon. The film stars the legendary Amitabh Bachchan in a lead role, along with Article 15 star Ayushmann Khurrana. As per Rising Sun Films, Gulabo Sitabo will release on April 24, 2020. Sircar’s directorial was earlier supposed to be released on November 2019. Gulabo Sitabo is reportedly going to be a comedy film and will be set in Lucknow.

The film has been written by Juhi Chaturvedi. Sircar and Chaturvedi have collaborated in the past as well for films such as Vicky Donor, Piku, and October. Gulabo Sitabo will be produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. In a statement to the media, Sircar said, “Me and Juhi have been working on this script for quite some time... and as we all know, when Juhi comes up with a story it has her trademark quirk in it.”

"As soon as I read it, I was extremely excited and shared it with Ronnie, my dear friend and producer and to both Mr Bachchan and Ayushmann at the same time," he added. The veteran director thought that the project will take quite a bit of time to work on. “But everyone including the duo were so enthusiastic to do this script, that they figured their dates and here we are, planning to release it this year," said Sircar.

Sircar told media agencies that after working on Piku and Vicky Donor, he was eager to work with Amitabh and Ayushmann on a ‘quirky script so this fell perfectly in place.’ "After Piku and Vicky Donor, I had been wanting to work with Mr Bachchan and Ayushmann on an equally quirky script so this fell perfectly in place," said Sircar. Speaking about the title, the director said that Gulabo Sitabo is a fun, colloquial metaphor that is used in Lucknow.