Shows of Bhavesh Joshi Superhero get cancelled, benefits Veere Di Wedding

Sonam Kapoor and brother Harshvardhan Kapoor clashed at the box office with their films, Veere Di Wedding and Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, respectively. Even before the release of both the films, it was clear that Veere Di Wedding was going to take the lead at the box office. But, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero has performed very badly at the box office with merely collecting Rs 1 crore in three days.

And now, according to a report in Mid-day, apparently the cinema owners, on Monday morning, decided to cancel the shows of the Harshvardhan-starrer as the footfalls were lackluster. Instead they decided to give away those shows to Veere Di Wedding.

We contacted Executive Director of the Gaiety and Maratha Mandir, Manoj Desai, and asked him about theatre owners deciding to cancel the shows of Bhavesh Joshi and giving it Veere Di Wedding, to which he said, “It is running in both the theatres of mine (Gaiety and Maratha Mandir). If I had made this film and someone would take it down from the theatres, it would have made me very upset. So, that’s why I didn’t take it down. But, on day one itself there were discussions that we change the shows. I had even received calls from a few theatres, but I said ‘I won’t change it’.”

Well, we also went online to check how many shows does Bhavesh Joshi has, and it is mostly having just two shows per day at a multiplex. Disappointing, indeed!

We are sure this is a very hard situation for the Kapoors as on one side Veere Di Wedding is doing so well at the box office, Bhavesh Joshi’s dismal response will surely make them sad.