Shraddha Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor light up a dull Batti Gul Meter Chalu poster

First published: August 09, 2018 10:04 PM IST | Updated: August 09, 2018 10:04 PM IST | Author: Almas Khateeb

With the trailer launch of Batti Gul Meter Chalu slated for Friday, 10th of August, posters of the film adorn all of social media. Actor Shahid Kapoor took to micro-blogging site Twitter and photo-blogging site Instagram to share three posters of the Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Have a look at the posters that have been trending on social media.

 

 

Yami Gautam is also essaying a lawyer's role in the film, and if reports are to be believed, there will be a face-off between her and Shahid Kapoor. Have a look at the intriguing poster:

 

This will also be the first time Yami Gautam and Shahid Kapoor will share the silver screen and it will be the second time Shraddha Kapoor will be seen with Shahid. They were earlier seen onscreen in the critically acclaimed Haider that pictured violence in the Kashmir Valley.

Earlier, Batti Gul Meter Chalu was slotted to release on 14th September, but was pushed back. Hopefully, the film will meet the release date this time and not disappoint fans.

 

Starring Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam, the film is a social comedy-drama. It strikes a satirical take on rural India’s power-cuts and faulty billing systems. Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, Batti Gul Meter Chalu is slated for release on 21st September 2018.

