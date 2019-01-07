Shraddha Kapoor bags Remo D'Souza's dance film, to pair with Varun Dhawan

It's a reunion of the ABCD 2 team! Proving speculations to be true, Shraddha Kapoor returned to the club to join Varun Dhawan for Remo D'Souza's untitled dance film. As per reports, another strong contender to the role was new entrant Sara Ali Khan who is already making quite a lot of noise in B-town. But the Kapoor lady just got lucky, we guess? Varun took to Twitter to confirm the development and also gave away the nickname he calls her by! ;) Excited enough, Shraddha was prompt to respond.

Shraddha's entry comes after Katrina Kaif, who was originally the female lead in the film, stepped down. In 2017, amid much hype, Varun and Katrina's names were announced and we rejoiced the possibility of a fresh on-screen pair. While Kat cited clash of her dates with Bharat shoot as the reason, many assume she wasn't keen to work with Remo, especially after the debacle of Race 3. Prior to that too, Remo's directorial venture The Flying Jatt proved to be a dud as well.

💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 it’s good to be back!!! batukkkk let’s do thissssss ♥️♥️♥️ https://t.co/78jxLxhJ38 — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) January 7, 2019

Thanks to ABCD 2, Varun and Shraddha already have a dedicated fan following. Both can effortlessly slay swanky moves; which is a bonus for Remo's films. Whether Varun keeps his record of hits intact and Shraddha gets over the debacle of Batti Gul Meter Chalu, is something we've to wait and find out.