Shraddha Kapoor beats Dengue, says ‘Thank You’ very machchar to her fans

Bollywood actress, Shraddha Kapoor was diagnosed with dengue in the month of October, while she was shooting for her upcoming film, the Saina Nehwal biopic. The actress had taken a break from the same, post her diagnosis and underwent her treatment. However, there’s a latest update on her health condition. The actress took to her social media accounts and shared the good news of her recovery.

In the post, Shraddha Kapoor expressed gratitude to her family, friends and well-wishers for all their wishes and love. She also thanked her current films’ teams for the understanding and extending support. She cherished all the time she spent at home with her family, while on the break. That’s sweet of you, Shraddha!

Post her recovery, the actress will now resume the shooting of her upcoming films, the Saina Nehwal biopic and Saaho. For the biopic, Shraddha will be seen stepping into the shoes of the badminton champion. The film is being helmed by Amol Gupte and will release sometime in next year. In Saaho, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen opposite Baahubali fame Prabhas. The film is being directed on a grand scale by Sujeeth and will hit the theatres next year.