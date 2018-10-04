Shraddha Kapoor down with dengue, takes a break

Shraddha Kapoor, who was working on the much-touted biopic of Badminton player Saina Nehwal, is down with dengue and has taken a break to recover fully. The actor has had a hectic schedule over the past few months, simultaneously working on Stree, Batti Gul Meter Chalu and Saaho.

"Shraddha started feeling unwell a few days into the schedule. She stopped shooting on September 27 after a checkup revealed that she has dengue. She is expected to return to the film’s set in a couple of days. Meanwhile, Amole continues to shoot portions featuring the child actor who portrays the younger Saina, and other supporting artists,” a source informed Mumbai Mirror.

“Shraddha has had a busy schedule for months now and that seems to have taken a toll on her health. All of us empathise with her situation. We will soon get an update on her health and when she can resume work. She is keen to get back as soon as possible," producer Bhushan Kumar told the publication.

The biopic is being helmed by director Amole Gupte, the man who gave us Stanley Ka Dabba in past. It's been quite a while since the film was announced and we almost thought it was being shelved while Gupte dismissed such rumours.

Wishing Shraddha a speedy recovery!