Shraddha Kapoor gives an update on the Saina Nehwal’s biopic and it’s funny!

Shraddha Kapoor’s last few films might have not have impressed the critics and masses alike, but that hasn't pulled back her from signing a number of films. And at the trailer launch event of her upcoming flick, Stree, the lady was all in a jovial mood.

The actress who is part of Saaho, starring Baahubali star Prabhas, has been simultaneously getting ready for Amol Gupte’s Saina Nehwal biopic. Few reports even claimed she trained under Saina’s coach and former badminton player Pullela Gopichand for over a month-and-a-half.

So when a journalist quizzed Shraddha about the status of Saina Nehwal biopic, she said, “Pehle mujhe bata lene dijiye ki main Stree hu ya nahin, baad mein racket uthaungi. (First, let me confess whether I’m the Stree or not and then I shall discuss about me lifting the racket for the biopic).

Well, Shraddha quite a hilarious reply must say!

Talking about Stree, she further said, "This is my first comedy horror so I am equally excited and nervous. Mujhe horror film se darr lagta hai. I watched my own film with my eyes half shut. More than ghosts, I am afraid of horror films."

The actress also spoke about her biggest fear. “I think to lose a loved one is my biggest fear. Hearbreaks is quite painful, if a plate full of dessert doesn't reach me, bahut dard hota hai. I keep visiting dentist, tab bhi dard hota hai,” she said.

Stree is slated to hit the theaters on August,31.