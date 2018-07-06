Shraddha Kapoor has a sweet message for her bhaiya Siddhanth Kapoor on his birthday

Shakti Kapoor’s son Siddhanth Kapoor celebrates his birthday today. The actor turns 34-years-old, and his sister Shraddha Kapoor has a sweet message for him. Shraddha on her Instagram has posted a collage in which she has a few pictures of her with Siddhanth. Even a childhood picture of them is there in the collage and we must say both of them are looking super cute.

Shraddha’s message for her brother will surely make you go aww…

Shraddha and Siddhanth are one of the fewer brother-sister duos who have worked together on the big screen. They were seen in Apoorva Lakhia’s Haseena Parkar where Shraddha Kapoor played the role of Haseena Parkar and Siddhanth portrayed the character of Dawood Ibrahim. Unfortunately, the film didn’t do well at the box office, but Siddhanth received positive reviews for his performance.

Talking about their upcoming films, Shraddha Kapoor surely has an amazing line up with movies like Stree, Batti Gul Meter Chalu and Saaho. While Stree and Batti Gul Meter Chalu are slated to hit the theatres this year, the release date of Saaho is yet to be announced. Meanwhile Siddhanth will be seen in Paltan which will be hitting the screens on September 7 this year. He will also be seen in a movie titled Yaaram.