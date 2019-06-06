Divya Ramnani June 06 2019, 12.15 pm June 06 2019, 12.15 pm

Shraddha Kapoor is among the few Bollywood stars who prefers to keep her private life away from the limelight. From a very long time, the internet has been buzzing with rumours of the Half Girlfriend actor dating celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha. While the two have always remained tight-lipped on their relationship status, Shraddha’s latest Instagram stories only add fuel to the fire. Taking a break from her back-to-back work commitments, the Baaghi star has now jetted off to Antalya, Turkey.

The Kapoor girl is accompanied by her alleged boyfriend Rohan Shrestha for a photoshoot. In a couple of pictures shared by Shraddha, she gave us glimpses of the shoot location, which appear to be from a beautiful hotel. The ABCD 2 actor also shared Rohan’s picture while he was busy clicking her, in her caption, Shraddha wrote a ‘Hi’ for him. Sweet!

Have a look at Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram stories with Rohan Shrestha here:

Rumours are rife that Shraddha Kapoor and Rohan Shrestha are all set to tie the knot by next year, as the actor’s family wants her to settle down. A source close to the couple told a portal, "Shraddha Kapoor has been dating Rohan Shrestha for over a year now. They have known each other for the longest time but they have only started dating sometime in 2018. Shraddha had come out of a failed relationship with Farhan and now wants to settle down. She is 33. Her parents have been convincing her to take the big step. She's finally heard them out and has spoken to Rohan about the same. If all goes fine, Shraddha will turn missus by early next year.” We wait!