Shraddha Kapoor joins Sushant Singh Rajput for Nitesh Tiwari's next?

Shraddha Kapoor's last outing Haseena Parkar not only did very average at the box office, but was heavily thumbed down by critics. Majority mutually agreed that Shraddha failed to pull off the character with enough conviction. However, she is now looking forward, with a kitty full of interesting films. And if reports are to be believed, then she has bagged Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari's next film as well!

Earlier, there were speculations of Sushant Singh Rajput coming in board for the same project. Though he did not divulge detail, Nitesh had tweeted,

“A story I am excited to tell. Releases on August 30, 2019. Cast to be announced soon, stay tuned."

We hear the film might start rolling this November. “The actress has had multiple meetings with the makers and is keen to come on board the film, but is yet to sign on the dotted line,” a source close to the developments told Mumbai Mirror.

Both Sushant and Shraddha are now keeping busy. Apart from Stree with Rajkummar Rao and Batti Gul Meter Chalu with Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha also has the big budget trilingual Saaho alongside Prabhas. Sushant, on the other hand, has wrapped a schedule of Sonchiriya and is finishing Kedarnath now.