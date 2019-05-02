Bollywood Shraddha Kapoor nails a perfect handstand despite Varun Dhawan’s attempt at distracting her!

Street Dancer (Remember we were the first ones to tell you the title of the film) starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most anticipated films of this year. Ever since the dance film went on floors, the team has been sharing various glimpses of both their on-screen and off-screen masti. From twerking it out on the streets of London to dancing like no one’s watching, the entire cast of Street Dancer is surely having a gala time and staying true to the film’s name. We recently stumbled upon a new video where Varun Dhawan can be seen pulling his co-star Shraddha Kapoor’s leg and it’s hilarious!

In the clip, a dedicated Shraddha was totally engrossed in her handstand while Varun Dhawan was gearing up to leave the rehearsal hall. As he bid goodbye to Kapoor, she said bye while continuing to stay in her handstand position. Varun Dhawan, the mischievous star that he is, tries to distract Shraddha by asking her to say a proper bye. He even went on to call her arrogant. LOL! Dhawan could be heard saying, “Bye toh thik se bola kar yaar. Look at me yaar. So much of arrogance.” He added, “This is what happens when you sign a film in the South, with a big superstar.”

Check out the video of Varun Dhawan pulling Shraddha Kapoor’s leg here:

Shraddha, who is trying her best to remain calm and in position, responded saying, “I am going to kill you when I come down.” Haha! These guys are surely making the best of their Street Dancer preparations. Now, we can only imagine the amount of fun that shall unveil on the big screens.

Street Dancer is being helmed by Remo D’Souza and it also stars Prabhudeva, Nora Fatehi and Sonam Bajwa among others. Shraddha Kapoor was roped in by the makers after Katrina Kaif made a last-minute exit from the film as its shooting schedule clashed with that of Salman Khan’s Bharat. Street Dancer is slated to release on November 8, 2019.