Shraddha Kapoor plays hardball for Ekta Kapoor’s Shotgun Shaadi?

After working on Saaho and Stree, actress Shraddha Kapoor is supposedly set to begin shooting for a new film titled Shotgun Shaadi. Reports say Sidharth Malhotra has signed up for the film that will be directed by Prashant Singh. With Ekta Kapoor in charge of production, it would seem that things are going smooth, right? Not really. The film is already going through its share of hiccups.

Reports suggest that while Shraddha has agreed to work on the film, she’s now playing hardball. She wants numerous changes in the script. She even demanded that her role in the film be changed according to her preferences. It seems, Shraddha wanted a bigger role than Sidharth and the team even began making changes in the script. However, the makers are adamant that they won’t be modifying the script in a way that contradicts the story.

Shraddha will receive another copy of the script and will then take her final decision. A source is reported to have said that if the script does not live up to her expectations, Shraddha may opt out of the project.

As the name suggests, Shotgun Shaadi is based on groom kidnappings that are rampant in Bihar. Potential grooms are abducted and forcefully married to girls, in a bid to prevent them from asking for dowries. According to reports, Sidharth will play the role of a goon while Shraddha will take the role of a girl who falls for him.