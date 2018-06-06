Shraddha Kapoor reunites with choreographer Ganesh Acharya for Batti Gul Meter Chalu

Shraddha Kapoor has rarely done a film that did not feature her dancing in the rain. Right from Aashiqui 2 to Half Girlfriend and Baaghi, it has been a constant. Cham Cham from Baaghi became immensely popular on internet. Not sure if Shraddha's forthcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chalu will have a rain dance too. But post Cham Cham, the actress has reunited with choreographer Ganesh Acharya once more.

She shared a photo of her Masterji on her Instagram story.

The team is presently shooting at picturesque locations of Tehri and Dehradun. One look at the scenic beauty will make you want to pack your bags!

Shaddha is clearly having a good time; so much that even lizards are making her happy...LOL!

Even co-star Shahid Kapoor seems to be enjoying thoroughly. He was seen playing tongue n' cheek with Shraddha, Now, he is dancing in joy!

Both the actors have their plates full. Apart from Batti Gul Meter Chalu, he also has the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy and has reportedly signed Raja Krishna Menon's next film on boxing as well. On the other hand, Shraddha is working on Stree alongside Rajkumamr Rao and will also feature in the big budget trilingual action flick Saaho opposite Prabhas.