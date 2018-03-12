Shraddha Kapoor reveals her doodle talent on the sets of Batti Gul Meter Chalu

Shraddha Kapoor is into doodling these days, thanks to the picturesque location of Tehri. The actress has shared several images of her recently unveiled talent where she has made many different kinds of drawings. The actress even has a name from them, calling them ‘Shradoodle’. Shraddha is in Tehri in Uttarakhand shooting for her upcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Here’s a look at how she beautifully illustrated nature on paper.

Shraddha has visibly undergone a transformation since her last silver screen outing Haseena Parkar had her playing a 45-year-old godmother. This is the second time the actor will be playing a small-town girl Lalita Nautiyal a.k.a Nauti in the film after playing Arshia in Haider. Reportedly, Shraddha essays the role of a lively and carefree girl in Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Her look in the film will largely have her wearing ethnic outfits. Her character is also expected to undergo a change post the interval in the film. Directed by Shree Narayan Singh and bankrolled by Arjun N Kapoor and Prernaa Arora‘s KriArj Entertainment, the film is slated to release on August 31.

Shraddha Kapoor will be sharing the screen space with Shahid Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Ileana D’Cruz in the film. Apart from this, she will be seen opposite Prabhas in action thriller Saaho, followed by horror comedy Stree opposite Rajkummar Rao.

Shahid Kapoor on the other hand, is revisiting his old chocolate boy days in contrast to his heroic, larger-than-life character in Padmaavat. The upcoming comedy-drama is about a man’s fight against power distribution companies and bringing the social issue of electricity shortage to the people.