Priyanka Kaul June 26 2019, 11.57 pm June 26 2019, 11.57 pm

Shraddha Kapoor is surely having one of the best times of her career these days. The actress has a handful of projects and upcoming releases in the future. She is all set to make her Tollywood debut in the action-thriller Saaho, with none other than Prabhas. She will also be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and in Street dancer 3D with Varun Dhawan.

And now, the actress has bagged yet another film. According to reports, she has been roped in to play the titular role in Shivam Nair's biopic on Uzma Ahmed. Delhi-based Uzma Ahmad had made the headlines in 2017 when she returned to her home in India safely after she was forced to marry at gunpoint in Pakistan. In her ordeal at a press conference, she had explained how she had fallen in love with a Pakistani man, Tahir Ali, in Malaysia and gone to Pakistan as a tourist. She was soon trapped and along with her daughter, was tortured by her husband. She had then somehow managed to get her husband to the Indian High Commission and got rescued with the help of the former Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Actor Saif Ali Khan has also been selected to play the role of a diplomat in the movie. According to the source, “Shivam (the director) wants to have a prominent face as Uzma. He met Shraddha and narrated the whole story to her. She has liked it a lot and feels it will be her most powerful character to date. She has verbally given it a go-ahead but the makers are meeting the actress once she's back from Austria (she's shooting a song for Saaho there). After the meeting, they will discuss the modalities."

The movie was initially offered to Ileana D’Cruz and Parineeti Chopra around two years ago. But now the deal has finally gone to and closed with Shraddha.